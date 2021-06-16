Hedget (HGET) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.32 or 0.00016211 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $356,971.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.97 or 0.00767070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00083768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

