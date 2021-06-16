HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €80.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €82.18 ($96.68).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

ETR HEI traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €74.24 ($87.34). 313,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €46.20 ($54.35) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

