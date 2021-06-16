Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 12-Month High at $217.83

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $217.83 and last traded at $216.03, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.22.

HSKA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.09.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

