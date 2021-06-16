HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$7.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.01.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.