HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $520,000 in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.26% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,897.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

FGF opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.30. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

