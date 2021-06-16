HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $536,000 in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

