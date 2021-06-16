HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NESR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 989,980 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 539,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 298,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2,019.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 155,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

