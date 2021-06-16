HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,494,000 after purchasing an additional 725,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $753,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,737 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

