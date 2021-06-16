HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of SGC opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $396.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $140.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

