Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Buys 1,651 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 798.80 ($10.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.31. Hiscox Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 817.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

