Hive Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Hive has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $141.10 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,063,944 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

