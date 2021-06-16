Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after buying an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 337,230 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $7,589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

