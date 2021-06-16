Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells $798,959.70 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 378,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

