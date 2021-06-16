HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-3.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. 12,431,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,269. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46. HP has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

