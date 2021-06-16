H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.05, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.360-3.390 EPS.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75. H&R Block has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

