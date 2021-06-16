HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Investec raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

