HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $14,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

