Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,364,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,590 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Huazhu Group worth $129,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,576,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after buying an additional 1,029,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,214,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,450. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.03. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

