HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 66.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,634 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,697,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,960,000 after acquiring an additional 472,641 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,829,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

