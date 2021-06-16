Hyperion Price Hits $0.0076 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.55 million and $22,986.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.00767271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00083866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.76 or 0.07794775 BTC.

Hyperion is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

