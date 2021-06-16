ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00143960 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00180391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00945787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,002.56 or 1.00175074 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

