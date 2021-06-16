IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of IDACORP worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDACORP by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE IDA opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

