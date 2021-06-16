IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

IDEX has raised its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE IEX opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

