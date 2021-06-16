IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a no recommendation rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £567.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 653 ($8.53).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from IG Design Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

