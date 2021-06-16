IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.42). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 867.50 ($11.33), with a volume of 503,615 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IGG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 895.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

