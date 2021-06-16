IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.