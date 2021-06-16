Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Immersion stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $279.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

