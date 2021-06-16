ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 1,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,661. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.90.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ImmuCell will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

