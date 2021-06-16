ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.69. 14,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,599. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

