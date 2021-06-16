ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.69. 14,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,599. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
