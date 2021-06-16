Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.12. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.