Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives “Sell” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their sell rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INCY. TheStreet cut Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of INCY opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

