Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,895 shares.The stock last traded at $46.67 and had previously closed at $46.20.

IBA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.13 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.4008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.