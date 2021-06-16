Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.59

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 188764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Get Infosys alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.