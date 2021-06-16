Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.55 Million

Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report $331.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $334.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.10 million. Ingevity posted sales of $270.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 12.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,600,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $89.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

