Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Stewart R. Massey Sells 29,354 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $215,751.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.17 million, a P/E ratio of 183.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Innodata by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.