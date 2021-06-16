Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Jo-Ann Lempert Sells 1,000 Shares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Jo-Ann Lempert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total value of C$10,040.00.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.09 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$326.92 million and a P/E ratio of -31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.94.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

INO.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.