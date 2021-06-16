Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 22.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSG traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 16,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

