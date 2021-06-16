Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Kenneth B. Lee, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $10,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,833.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EYEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eyenovia by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.