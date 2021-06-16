Insider Buying: NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $15,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Nipper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Nipper purchased 700 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,365.00.

NCSM stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.57.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $225,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

