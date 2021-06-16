Insider Buying: Range International Limited (ASX:RAN) Insider Purchases 2,842,000 Shares of Stock

Range International Limited (ASX:RAN) insider Richard Jenkins acquired 2,842,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,630.00 ($30,450.00).

Richard Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Richard Jenkins acquired 491,333 shares of Range International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,370.00 ($5,264.28).

Range International Company Profile

Range International Limited manufactures and sells plastic pallets made from recycled mixed waste plastic. It sells its products under the Re>Pal brand in Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

