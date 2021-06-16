Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 13,066 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,200,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,878,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 12,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.16 per share, with a total value of $999,900.88.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. bought 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. bought 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82.

Shares of SAFE opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

