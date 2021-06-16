Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases 32 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath purchased 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.59).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zotefoams alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total transaction of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47).

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Wednesday. Zotefoams plc has a 52-week low of GBX 342 ($4.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.86. The company has a market cap of £233.38 million and a PE ratio of 32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTF. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.