Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells 2,590 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $90,329.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 425 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $18,457.75.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. 503,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,613. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after buying an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,139,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

