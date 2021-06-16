Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells 363 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DPZ stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.59. 621,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,831. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $453.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

