Insider Selling: Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 1,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $873.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

