Insider Selling: Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 1,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $873.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $37.65.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.