Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells 8,444 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $350,014.31.

On Monday, April 5th, David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. 2,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,598. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

