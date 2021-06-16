Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells 8,444 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $350,014.31.
- On Monday, April 5th, David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27.
Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. 2,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,598. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
