Insider Selling: GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Major Shareholder Sells 1,981 Shares of Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $49,643.86. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $516,086.68.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,415,838.06.

On Friday, May 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $672,746.28.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10.

Shares of GBL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $681.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.66.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

