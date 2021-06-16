Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Major Shareholder Sells 13,505,650 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

