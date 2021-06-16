Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells 12,155 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,496,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

