Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $167,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $869,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,456. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 242,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

